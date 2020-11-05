Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Photographers from 40 countries submit applications to News Photo Awards. Overcoming COVID

    5 November 2020, 20:09

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Photojournalists from 40 countries submitted their applications to the International competition for professional photojournalists News Photo Awards. Overcoming COVID, launched by TASS, announced the agency's Corporate Communications Department.

    «Photojournalists from 40 countries sent their pictures to the News Photo Awards. Overcoming COVID, which was organized by TASS News Agency,» the statement reads, TASS reads.

    It is noted that «the largest number of applications was sent by photojournalists from Asia and Europe. Applications were also received from North and South America, Africa, Australia and Oceania».

    Any photographer working or collaborating with the media can take part in the competition free of charge. The photo must be taken no earlier than December 2019. The submissions will last until December 1, 2020. The winners will be announced on March 11, 2021. There are two nominations under the following categories: one for «Single Photo» and the other for «Picture Series». The winners in each category will get a monetary award of $3,000. The jury will also select the best snapshot out of all those submitted, and that one will be awarded the «Grand Prize». The one who took this winning picture will receive $10,000.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Mass media World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Survey: Illiteracy in Brazil down, access to education uneven
    4 children, 2 adults injured in knife attack on playground in eastern France
    New Yorkers suffer over smoke from Canadian wildfires
    2 dead, 7 injured in US high school graduation ceremony shooting
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet