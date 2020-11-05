Photographers from 40 countries submit applications to News Photo Awards. Overcoming COVID

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Photojournalists from 40 countries submitted their applications to the International competition for professional photojournalists News Photo Awards. Overcoming COVID, launched by TASS, announced the agency's Corporate Communications Department.

«Photojournalists from 40 countries sent their pictures to the News Photo Awards. Overcoming COVID, which was organized by TASS News Agency,» the statement reads, TASS reads.

It is noted that «the largest number of applications was sent by photojournalists from Asia and Europe. Applications were also received from North and South America, Africa, Australia and Oceania».

Any photographer working or collaborating with the media can take part in the competition free of charge. The photo must be taken no earlier than December 2019. The submissions will last until December 1, 2020. The winners will be announced on March 11, 2021. There are two nominations under the following categories: one for «Single Photo» and the other for «Picture Series». The winners in each category will get a monetary award of $3,000. The jury will also select the best snapshot out of all those submitted, and that one will be awarded the «Grand Prize». The one who took this winning picture will receive $10,000.