Photo exhibition dedicated to India inaugurated in Kazakh capital

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 August 2019, 20:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A photo exhibition ‘Incredible India: An Enchanting Pluralistic Culture' dedicated to Indian culture was unveiled in the Kazakh capital Thursday, Kazinform reports.

The inauguration ceremony with the participation of Indian Ambassador Prabhat Kumar was held at the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The unveiling of the four-day exhibition organized within the framework of the Day of India in Nur-Sultan coincided with the Independence Day of India celebrated on August 15.

photo


The photo exhibition is divided into four main sections dedicated to festivals, cultural heritage, wild nature and brides of India.

Along with the photo exhibition Nur-Sultan will host the festival of Indian cuisine and cultural events.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Culture   Events   Kazakhstan and India   Nur-Sultan  
