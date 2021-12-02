Photo exhibition dedicated to Day of First President of Kazakhstan opened in Lithuania

KAUNAS. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Lithuania jointly with the Valdas Adamkus Presidential Library-Museum organized a photo exhibition dedicated to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

In his welcoming speech, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Victor Temirbayev noted that Nursultan Nazarbayev had made a great contribution to the formation of statehood and development of the country and laid the foundation for sustainable development for decades to come.

The diplomat also briefed the attendees on the economic and political modernization underway in the republic, aimed at further democratization and strengthening of human rights. Three packages of political reforms drafted with the participation of civil society, political parties and members of the National Council of Public Trust have already been implemented.

Rector of the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences, a well-known heart surgeon in Kazakhstan, Rimantas Benetis, emphasized that Nursultan Nazarbayev became the Leader who assumed the heavy burden of responsibility to the country and its people at the fateful moment after the collapse of the USSR.

According to Rimantas Benetis, who has worked in Kazakhstan for many years, he is a witness to the enormous success of our country in medicine, economy, social and other spheres.

The event attendees viewed archive photos depicting the First President of Kazakhstan, including his meetings with the leaders of the Republic of Lithuania over the years.

Visitors of the exhibition can watch documentaries containing video footage of Nursultan Nazarbayev's presidency and the achievements of Kazakhstan over the past three decades of Independence.

Leaders of the city administration, business and academic communities, honorary consuls of foreign countries, cultural luminaries and Kazakhstani students, attended the opening ceremony.

Library-Museum named after Valdas Adamkus, President of the Republic of Lithuania from 1998 to 2009, was opened in Kaunas in 2011. The First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Valdas Adamkus made a great contribution to the development of Kazakh-Lithuanian relations and the strengthening of friendship between the peoples of the two countries.



