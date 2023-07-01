Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Photo exhibition dedicated to Astana's 25th anniversary unveiled in Sofia

    1 July 2023, 07:55

    SOFIA. KAZINFORM A photo-exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Astana was unveiled on the Bridge of Lovers in Sofia, capital of Bulgaria, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press office.

    Representatives of the municipal Mayor’s Office, Kazakh diaspora, Bulgarian community and local intellectuals participated in the event.

    Welcoming the participants, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev noted that located in the heart of the Eurasian continent Astana had become one of the main symbols of Kazakhstan and the dialogue platform calling to peace, tolerance and integration. The Kazakh diplomat briefed also about the major stages of development of the capital. «Astana embodies the city of future, having turned into the centre of transformations, innovations and global initiatives, sparking a true interest around the globe,» he said.

    Noteworthy to say that the Bridge of Lovers is located in a close proximity to the Street of Astana, the official opening of which took place on December 28, 2018.

    The guests of the event enjoyed the melodies of dombra as well as photos of Astana and Kazakhstan which reflect the beauty and diversity of natural landscape.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Astana Kazakhstan and Europe Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Fire erupts in Bayanaul natural reserve
    Uzbekistan eyes to create major assembly plants for agricultural machinery in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
    Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk
    Kazakh-Ukrainian duo propels into ATP Challenger in Austria
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    3 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk
    5 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14