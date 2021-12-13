Photo exhibition dedicated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence launched in Tokyo

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence Day was opened in Tokyo, in one of the largest library and museum of Japan, Toyo Bunko, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The photo exhibition was presented by Ambassador Sabr Yessimbekov, Toyo Bunko Managing Director Yasuyuki Sugiura and Museum Director Kenichiro Hirano.

The exhibition features Kazakhstan's historical landmarks, vibrant landscapes, history, rich culture and nature, as well as traditional life.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan noted that the exhibition of more than 30 photographs will help visitors will be able to learn more about the history, culture, nature and sights of Kazakhstan«.

The director of Toyo Bunko congratulated the Ambassador and the Kazakhstan people on the forthcoming Independence Day and pointed out that the founder of Toyo Bunko was Mitsubishi Corporation, which is now widely represented in the market of Kazakhstan. The ambassador and museum officials agreed on further cooperation.

As part of the event, the Embassy presented a selection of books in English on Kazakh history and nature, a book of works by Kazakh scholar and orientalist Shokan Ualikhanov, a collection of poetry by Kazakh poets, and a book of works by Kazakh educator and poet Abay in Japanese.

Toyo Bunko is now the largest centre for Asian studies in Japan and one of the five largest in the world. The library currently holds more than 100 books on the history of Kazakhstan.

The exhibition is organised by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Japan in cooperation with the Toyo Bunko Museum. The exhibition will be open to the public until January 26, 2022, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Kazakhstan – Japan diplomatic relations.



