Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Photo exhibition dated to 30th Anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan opens in Vilnius

    3 July 2021, 21:40

    VILNIUS. KAZINFORM An outdoor photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and its Capital City Day opened in Užupis, the most popular tourist area of Vilnius.

    The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Lithuania organized the exhibition with the assistance of JSC «NC «Kazakh Tourism», the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    The Lithuanian capital’s residents and guests can now learn more about Kazakhstan from the photos revealing its dynamic transformation, historical monuments, picturesque places, and the world-famous Kazakhs.

    Opening the photo exhibition, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Valerity Temirbayev highlighted the key achievements of the country over the 30 years of independence, including its economic progress, social development, and role in the international security architecture.

    In summer time the quay of the river Vilnelė is the favorite place of the recreation for the residents and a major attraction for tourists. Using a special QR code, one can read the description of the exhibition. It will be on display till the end of July.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Exhibition 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consulate opened in Serbia’s Zlatibor Region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    3 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary