Photo exhibition dated to 30th Anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan opens in Vilnius

VILNIUS. KAZINFORM An outdoor photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and its Capital City Day opened in Užupis, the most popular tourist area of Vilnius.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Lithuania organized the exhibition with the assistance of JSC «NC «Kazakh Tourism», the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The Lithuanian capital’s residents and guests can now learn more about Kazakhstan from the photos revealing its dynamic transformation, historical monuments, picturesque places, and the world-famous Kazakhs.

Opening the photo exhibition, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Valerity Temirbayev highlighted the key achievements of the country over the 30 years of independence, including its economic progress, social development, and role in the international security architecture.

In summer time the quay of the river Vilnelė is the favorite place of the recreation for the residents and a major attraction for tourists. Using a special QR code, one can read the description of the exhibition. It will be on display till the end of July.



