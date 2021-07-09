Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan’s Capital City opens in Riga

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
9 July 2021, 11:15
RIGA. KAZINFORM A photo exhibition about the Kazakh capital city opened in Livu Square in the center of Riga, on the occasion of Kazakhstan’s Capital City Day, the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the 15th anniversary of establishing the sister city relations between Riga and Nur-Sultan.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Latvia implemented the project together with the Riga City Council and Akimat of Nur-Sultan city, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Residents and guests of Riga can now see the photographs of the most recognizable architectural objects of the capital of Kazakhstan, which have become the visiting cards not only of the city but also of the entire Kazakhstan.

Latvian officials, deputies of the Saeima (parliament), prominent figures of culture and science, representatives of academia, business community and media representatives invited to the opening ceremony of the exhibition noted that the capital of Kazakhstan has become an important center of international politics, economics, science, culture and sports. Nowadays, the city of Nur-Sultan is one of the rapidly evolving cities in the entire Eurasian continent. Establishing the sister city relations between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Latvia has given an important impetus to the development of bilateral cooperation.

The exhibition will last until July 18.

