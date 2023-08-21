Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Photo archive: Meetings of Ho Chi Minh with Dinmukhamed Kunayev and Kanysh Satbayev

    21 August 2023, 20:10

    HANOI. KAZINFORM – During his official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his speech, noted that it is his first visit to Vietnam as the Head of State, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel Bort No1.

    In 1959, National Leader and First President of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh arrived for an official visit to our country. He was welcomed by Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the KazSSR Dinmukhamed Kunayev. Mr. Ho Chi Minh met also with renowned Kazakh scholar Kanysh Satbayev.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President visited Suleyman Demirel University
    Head of State Tokayev tasks National Bank to reduce inflation
    Tokayev congratulates Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng on Independence Day
    ‘To address concrete issues without pathos’ – expert Daniyar Ashimbayev about new economic policy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo