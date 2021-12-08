Go to the main site
    Philippines to ban travel from France starting Dec. 13

    8 December 2021, 22:25

    MANILA. KAZINFORM The Philippines will ban travel from France starting Dec. 13 to stem the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, a government official said Wednesday.

    Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the ban will take effect until Dec. 15 just like the 14 other countries earlier flagged by the government, before a possible extension to be approved, Xinhua reports.

    «The entry in any port of the Philippines shall not be allowed for passengers coming from or who have been to France within the last 14 days prior to arrival in the Philippines, regardless of vaccination status,» he said.

    Only Filipinos returning «may be allowed entry, subject to existing testing and quarantine protocols for red list countries or territories or jurisdictions,» he said.

    Last month, the Philippines imposed travel restrictions on South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Italy.

    Nograles said France will be included in the so-called «red list» of high-risk countries and territories with known cases of the Omicron variant.

    As of Wednesday, the Philippines has reported more than 2.83 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 49,761 deaths.

