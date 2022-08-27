Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Philippines logs 2,565 new COVID-19 cases, 54 more deaths

    27 August 2022 21:41

    MANILA. KAZINFORM - The Philippines reported 2,565 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,872,405, Xinhua reports.

    The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases fell to 29,807, while 54 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 61,613.

    Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 865 new cases.

    The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 72.4 million people.


    Photo: cis.minsk.by
    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
    Typhoon Noru kills 10 in Philippines
    COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA
    Russia records 36,605 daily COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths — crisis center
    Popular
    1 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    2 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    3 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
    4 Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
    5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28