27 August 2022 21:41

Philippines logs 2,565 new COVID-19 cases, 54 more deaths

MANILA. KAZINFORM - The Philippines reported 2,565 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,872,405, Xinhua reports.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases fell to 29,807, while 54 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 61,613.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 865 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 72.4 million people.











