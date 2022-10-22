Go to the main site
    Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths

    22 October 2022, 21:15

    MANILA. KAZINFORM - The Philippines reported 1,702 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,993,148, Xinhua reports.

    The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases dropped to 23,713, while 36 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the death toll to 63,742.

    Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 503 new cases.

    The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.4 million people.


    Photo: stopcor.org
