Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
22 October 2022, 21:15

Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths

MANILA. KAZINFORM - The Philippines reported 1,702 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,993,148, Xinhua reports.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the number of active cases dropped to 23,713, while 36 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the death toll to 63,742.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 503 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.4 million people.


Photo: stopcor.org

Related news
Malaysia reports 4,621 new COVID-19 infections, 1 more death
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 45 in Kazakhstan
Malaysia reports 4,360 new COVID-19 infections, 1 new death
Read also
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
50 new coronavirus cases reported in Kazakhstan in 24h
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
725 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus and COVID pneumonia
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive