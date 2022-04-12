Philippines floods claim 20 lives

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - At least 20 people have died in floods caused by a tropical depression, locally known as Agaton, in the Philippines, the country's disaster management authority said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Bad weather caused around 286 flooding incidents in many parts of the country, including in the Bicol Region and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the daily Phil Star reported quoting the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Central Philippines also reported landslides triggered by the floods.

Police teams have been deployed to the flood-hit areas.

Some 95,741 families were affected by the floods, with a large number of people being displaced.

The bad weather situation damaged 37 roads, five bridges, and 84 houses.

Agriculture fields in many parts of the archipelago nation, including in Bangsamoro, have become inundated.

Brig. Gen. Roderick Alba, who is overseeing the rescue efforts, said: «We have also conducted rescue operations for stranded residents. Our rescue teams are on standby. The only way that we can alleviate the worst effect of this typhoon is through the cooperation of every stakeholder.»

The Philippine Coast Guard in its advisory said it was monitoring the bad weather situation in waters around the islands due to which many passengers, drivers, cargo helpers, and vessels are stranded.