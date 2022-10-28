Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Philippines' COVID-19 cases breach 4 mln mark in total

    28 October 2022, 22:22

    MANILA. KAZINFORM - The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines passed the 4 million mark after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,551 new infections on Friday, Xinhua reports.

    The DOH said 38 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the death toll to 63,959. The number of active cases rose to 21,685.

    Metro Manila, the capital region of over 13 million people, tallied 364 new cases.

    The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.5 million people.


    Photo: cdnn1.lt.sputniknews.com
    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
    Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
    Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays