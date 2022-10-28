Philippines' COVID-19 cases breach 4 mln mark in total

28 October 2022, 22:22

MANILA. KAZINFORM - The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines passed the 4 million mark after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,551 new infections on Friday, Xinhua reports.

The DOH said 38 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, taking the death toll to 63,959. The number of active cases rose to 21,685.

Metro Manila, the capital region of over 13 million people, tallied 364 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.5 million people.

