    Philippine storm death toll climbs to 224, 147 more missing

    21 April 2022, 11:37

    MANILA. KAZINFORM The death toll in the Philippines from the landslides and flooding spawned by tropical storm Megi rose to 224, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Thursday.

    The government agency that culls reports from the provinces affected by disasters also added 147 more are missing. The agency said 221 deaths were recorded in the central Philippines and three in the southern Philippines, Xinhua reports.

    Megi dumped rains in central and southern Philippine regions before and after it hit land on April 10, inundating many areas and triggering landslides in several villages in Leyte province.

    The central Philippines is in the typhoon alley and usually the gateway of typhoons to the country. Landslides and flash floods are common across the Philippines during the rainy season, especially when typhoons hit.

    The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world, mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and Pacific typhoon belt.

    On average, this archipelagic country experiences 20 typhoons every year, some of which are intense and destructive. Megi is the first storm to batter the Southeast Asian country this year. ■

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

