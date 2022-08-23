Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Philippine schools resume face-to-face classes 2 years on

    23 August 2022 09:48

    SAN JUAN CITY. KAZINFORM Millions of children returned to face-to-face classes Monday in the Philippines, which reopened its public and private schools after more than two years of online education due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Since the morning, dozens of children with school uniforms and masks waited in queues to undergo temperature controls and disinfect their hands before entering the facilities of several of the schools in Manila, which little by little resumes its «new normal,» EFE reports.

    Within the framework of the de-escalation process, more than 24,000 schools distributed throughout the country today resumed face-to-face classes in an integral way, while almost 30,000 will adopt a hybrid model until October, according to data provided by the Government.


    Photo: efe.com
    #Coronavirus #Education #World News #COVID-19 #Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID-19 kills 27 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    COVID-19 kills 27 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    COVID-19 kills 47 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    Kazakhstan to open some 80 schools Sep 1
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan