Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Philippine rains, floods kill 17

13 January 2023, 19:01
Philippine rains, floods kill 17

MANILA. KAZINFORM Heavy rains which have triggered floods and landslides in the Philippines since Jan. 1 have killed 17 and affected over 500,000 people, a government disaster agency said Friday, Xinhua reports.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in a report that it has tallied 17 deaths in five regions from rains brought about by the combined effects of low-pressure areas, the northeast monsoon, and the shear line.

The authorities were looking for two more missing people.

The weather has affected 13 regions, mainly in central and southern Philippines. These areas have been grappling with flooding over the Christmas weekend that persisted after the New Year.

The agency said the disaster displaced more than 70,000 people who were temporarily housed in over 120 evacuation centers.

An area in the southern Philippine Mindanao region and four areas in central Philippines were under a state of calamity.

In a statement released Friday morning, the state weather bureau warned that a low-pressure area, now located 85 km east of Surigao del Sur province, will bring more rain in Bicol region and central and southern Philippines.


Теги:
Read also
Explosion hits gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia
COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Sat. tally in 3 months in South Korea
COVID-19 in Italy: Incidence down, Rt transmission number up
Russia records 5,078 daily COVID cases, 47 deaths — crisis center
Expiration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot in Brazil raised to 18 months
S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday tally in 11 weeks
First real wintry conditions to hit Italy Sunday
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, dead at 54
News Partner
Popular
1 Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
2 Japan keen on further strengthening of multifaceted coop with Kazakhstan
3 EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
4 January 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 116 fresh coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

News