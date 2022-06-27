Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Phase 3 clinical trial results of QazVac published in eClinicalMedicine magazine

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 June 2022, 17:03
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Results of phase 3 clinical trial of QazCovid-in, Kazakhstan’s homegrown vaccine, were published in a prestigious magazine, Kazinform reports.

Titled «Efficacy and safety of an inactivated whole-virion vaccine against COVID-19, QazCovid-in, in healthy adults: A multicenter, randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 clinical trial with a 6-month follow-up», the article appeared in eClinicalMedicine magazine published by The Lancet Group.

The QazCovid-in, aka QazVac, was developed by the Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems led by Kunsulu Zakarya.

Following positive results of the pre-clinical trial and in line with the protocol of the clinical trial of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan and recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) the phase 3 clinical trial was carried out. It proved the protective efficacy and safety of the locally developed vaccine.


