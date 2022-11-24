Pharmaceuticals worth KZT20bn provided for free in Almaty

24 November 2022, 15:49

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Free-of-charge pharmaceuticals to the tune of around KZT20bn were provided to Almaty citizens in nine months of 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«KZT26.6bn has been allocated to provide pharmaceuticals and medical products within the guaranteed amount of free health care and health insurance package on an outpatient basis for 2022 in Almaty,» said Zhanar Kenzhebayeva, deputy head of the Health Insurance Fund office in Almaty.

She said that Kazakhstanis and foreigners with a residence permit registered with a dispensary can receive free pharmaceuticals for 47 diseases within the guaranteed amount of free health care, and insured citizens on the dispensary record within the mandatory social health insurance package.

Pharmaceuticals are provided to adults for 27 nosologies and children for 52 nosologies within health insurance.