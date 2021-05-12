Pharmaceutical manufacturing up 26.2% in Kazakhstan in 4 months

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pharmaceutical manufacturing has increased by 26.2% in Kazakhstan in the first four month of 2021, Beibut Atamkulov, Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, all manufacturing sectors observed the positive trend with the total output standing at 107.7% in the country in four months of the present year.

He said that growth standing at 120.6% in machine building due to the manufacturing of vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, machines and equipment, other means of transport, computers, electronic and optical equipment, electrical equipment as well as repairs and installments.

He also pointed to a 3% rise in the non-ferrous metal industry and the volume index of 102.7% in ferrous metallurgy.

According to him, pharmaceutical manufacturing rose by 26.2% attributed to the growing demand for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment among the population. There was an 11.2% rise in the chemical industry due to the demand for disinfectants and mineral fertilizers.

He also added that there was a 4.9% rise in the light industry attributed to increased production of clothes and leather products. Production of building materials totaled 126.5%.



