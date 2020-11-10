Pharmaceutical manufacturing rises in Kazakhstan

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 November 2020, 12:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The pharmaceutical manufacturing has been ramped up in Kazakhstan, Beibut Atamkulov said during the government session on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, pharmaceutical manufacturing has risen by 39.7%.

He also said that there has been a 16.4% rise in the light industry due to a 4.4% growth in textile manufacturing, a 1.4% increase in clothing production, and a 160.3% rise in production of leather items.

There has also been a 15% growth in paper production as well as a 52.6% rise in wooden and cork products.

It is also added that the volume of transit transport of containers rose by 35.4% compared to the same period of the previous year and stood at 718.6 thousand twenty-foot equivalent units.


