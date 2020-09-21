Go to the main site
    Pharmaceutical factory to be built in N Kazakhstan

    21 September 2020, 15:13

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A delegation led by Deputy Governor of North Kazakhstan region Gani Nygymetov visited Omsk region to negotiate the construction of a pharmaceutical factory in the city of Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Nygymetov’s Facebook post, the working visit to the neighboring region (Omsk) took place at the direction of Governor Kumar Aksakalov to hold further talks with the Russian investors to build a pharmaceutical factory within Qyzyljar SEZ in the city of Petropavlovsk.

    Notably, the Qyzyljar special economic zone was set up in the city of Petropavlovsk last year. It is also said that the modern multi-purpose hospital is being under construction by Turkey’s YDA Holding that is the first to join the zone.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

