Pharmaceutical factory in Zhambyl rgn produce 80,000 medical masks

Alzhanova Raushan
6 March 2020, 09:09
TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Up to 80 thousand medical masks a day have being produced by a pharmaceutical factory in the village of Aisha-bibi, Zhambyl region.

The pharmaceutical factory Super-pharm, which was commissioned in December 2011 as part of the State program of forced industrial and innovative development, supplies medical facilities to local distributors. The enterprise consists of several workshops with the latest equipment manufactured in Turkey, Russia, China, Germany, Italy, and Poland.

The factory annually produces up to 15 million high-quality and safe products for hospitals. The uniqueness of the enterprise is that the technological process has a completed cycle of production.

According to Alisher Anarmetov, deputy director of Super-pharm LLP, the enterprise has an agreement with SK-Pharmacy to supply seven million medical masks per year. He explained that the factory’s capacity is 70 percent. 70-80 thousand masks are produced per a day.

Super-pharm company was founded in 2006. Today the company produces about one hundred items of non-woven fabrics including sheets, bathrobes, medical masks, mop caps, hospital footies and aprons. The company employs about 250 people.

