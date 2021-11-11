Go to the main site
    Pfizer vaccines arrive in Almaty region

    11 November 2021, 12:05

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 46,800 doses of Comirnaty BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty region, the Comirnaty vaccine is recommended by the WHO for children and teenagers aged 12-18 as well as women at the 17th and over week of pregnancy, breastfeeding women from day 42 after delivery.

    It was noted that the vaccination of teenagers with Comirnaty is to be carried out at vaccination rooms of education facilities at will of their parents and legal representatives. The medical organization attached to the school ensures health workers from vaccination teams are prepared to vaccinate teenagers.

    The vaccine developed jointly by Pfizer (U.S.) and BioNTech (Germany) is set to be stored at temperature of minus 60-90 degrees Celsius at the Regional Blood Center of the Health Office of Almaty region as well as at temperature of 2-8 degrees Celsius during the period of 31 days at vaccination sites of education and health organizations.

    The sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty region said the region is to receive a total of 210 thousand doses of the first component and 210 thousand doses of the second component.

    Notably, on November 10, in line with the task of the Kazakh Head of State the first batch of Pfizer vaccine authorized by the WHO arrived in Kazakhstan. Within the agreement signed earlier, Kazakhstan purchased 4 million doses of Comirnaty Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

