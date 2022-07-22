Go to the main site
    • Pfizer vaccine to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan in August

    22 July 2022 16:45

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - More than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer BioNTech will arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August, Head of the Public Health Department of the Kyrgyz Health Ministry Anara Mambetisaeva told Kabar News Agency, Kabar reports.

    She noted that the procurement was announced six months in advance, the procedure with the logistics of the vaccine is complicated, it is necessary to observe the temperature regime, etc.

    «Pfizer is a biphasic vaccine. Currently, citizens can be vaccinated with the Chinese Sinopharm, we have enough of it and it is designed until 2023,» the specialist added.

    Photo: en.kabar.kg
