    • Pfizer vaccine to be available to 3 categories of citizens in Almaty

    9 August 2022 16:07

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – In Almaty city Comirnaty Pfizer vaccine will be available for the vaccination of children, pregnant women and nursing mothers exclusively, a source at the public health department said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Representative of the department Gulzhainat Tlegen said that after Pfizer vaccine was available to everyone willing to vaccinate a month ago a decision was made to limit the access to the vaccine solely to three categories of citizens.

    In her words, other categories of the citizens can get vaccinated with VeroCell vaccine approved by WHO and homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Those who got the first shot of Pfizer vaccine can get inoculated with the second component, she added.

    Tlegen revealed that 28,200 doses of anti-COVID vaccines, including 26,910 doses of Pfizer vaccine, are to be delivered to the city in September and October 2022.

    Currently there are about 2,000 QazVac doses, 52,000 VeroCell doses and 2,000 Pfizer doses available in Almaty city, she said.

    Earlier it was reported that over 39,000 pregnant women had been vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

