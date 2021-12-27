Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Pfizer vaccine given to over 28 thou citizens in Almaty

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 December 2021, 12:47
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The number of people received the Pfizer vaccine stands at 28,173 in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the health office of Almaty city, as of today, the Pfizer vaccine has been given to 28,173 people, including 1,540 pregnant women, 5,612 nursing women, and 21,021 teenagers, in Almaty city.

In addition, 55,192 Almaty citizens have received COVID-19 booster shots.

Over the past day, the region has reported 41 COVID-19 cases, including 28 symptomatic and 13 asymptomatic ones.

Three people have been discharged from and five accepted to the hospitals in the city.

132 citizens of Almaty, including six kids, are under treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 27 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, eight - on artificial lung ventilation, eight - on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and four - on high flow oxygen devices.


