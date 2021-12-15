Pfizer vaccine given to 22,411 people in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The number of people received the Pfizer vaccine exceeds 22 thousand in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of today, the Pfizer vaccine has been given to 22,411 people, including 1,300 pregnant women, 4,501 nursing women, and 16,610 teenagers, in Almaty city.

The first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been received by 1,277 and both jabs by 2,063 in the city in the past 24 hours.

Since February 1, 2021, in total, 1,057,833 people have been administered one jab of vaccines against COVID-19 and 992,055 – both jabs in Almaty city. COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to a total of 122,922 persons aged over 60 years old.

Over the past day, the region has reported 38 COVID-19 cases, including 37 symptomatic and one asymptomatic ones. 17 people have been discharged from and accepted to the hospitals in the city.

185 citizens of Almaty, including seven kids, are under treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 28 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, 10 - on artificial lung ventilation, 11 - on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and one - on high flow oxygen devices.

337 coronavirus patients, including 333 with mild and moderate symptoms and four with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.