Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Pfizer vaccine administered to 930 people in Almaty rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
23 November 2021, 15:15
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 930 people have been given Pfizer vaccines against COVID19 in Almaty region, 790 of whom are teens, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty region, as of today, the first component of Pfizer vaccines has been administered to 790 teens, 100 of whom are at the age of 12-13, 188 – aged 14-15, and 502 – aged 16-17, in the region. 140 people of older age range, including 123 nursing and 17 pregnant women, have received the vaccine.

In total, 847,648 or 71% of the eligible population have so far received one COVID-19 vaccine jab and 773,827 or 65% - both jabs in Almaty region.

Over the past day, the region has reported 22 COVID-19 cases, including 20 symptomatic and two asymptomatic ones, with the growth factor of 0.1%.

Of the daily case count, one infection has been reported in the region’s Balkhashsk district, two in Yenbekshikazakhskiy district, one in Ili district, two in Karatalsk, two in Panfilovsk district, three in Talgar district, one in Uyghur district, seven in Taldykorgan city, and three in Kapshagay city.


