Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Almaty soon

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Almaty at the close of October,» deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty Assel Kalykova told a briefing.

She added that work is currently underway to find how many people wish to get Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus.

She also stressed that the coronavirus situation in the city remains tense. The most cases were detected among population of working age. Coronavirus cases in children under 14 grew by 3.3% as a result of infections at schools and families.

She stressed that the most cases of 28% were recorded in people aged 20-39, 22% in people aged 40-59, and 23% in people aged 60 and older.