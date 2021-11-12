Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first batch of Comirnaty Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city’s public health office confirmed that the first batch of 35,100 Comirnaty Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had been delivered to the city Thursday evening.

Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in teenagers 12 through 18 years of age as well as pregnant women and nursing mothers.

Aliya Rustemova, deputy head of the public health officer of Nur-Sultan city, revealed that the vaccination with Pfizer vaccine will kick off on Monday, November 15. Children can get vaccinated at vaccination rooms at schools as well as city clinics.

According to Ms Rustemova, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is transported and stored in ultra-low temperatures between minus 80°C to minus 60°C. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine vials may be stored in the refrigerator between 2°C and 8°C for up to 1 month.