Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Pfizer applies for japan gov’t approval of booster shots for kids

    22 June 2022, 21:45

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. on Wednesday applied to Japan's health ministry for approval of its COVID-19 booster shots for children aged 5 to 11, Kyodo reports.

    While third vaccine shots are widely administered to adults in Japan, children in that age group are currently only allowed to receive up to two shots.

    According to Pfizer's clinical trial data released in April, its booster shots increased the amount of neutralizing antibodies, which curb virus activities, sixfold when administered to children aged 5 to 11 about six months after their second shots.

    The vaccines were found to be effective for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and no safety issues were identified, the company said.

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's booster shots for children in the age group in May.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japanese astronaut Yui scheduled to travel to ISS around 2024
    Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
    1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    5 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes