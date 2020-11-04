Petropavlovsk to introduce stricter lockdown restrictions starting from Nov 9

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The city of Petropavlovsk is to reintroduce stricter lockdown restrictions starting from November 9, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Such a decision to tighten lockdown restrictions was made by the Intergovernmental Commission against the spread of COVID-19 during the visit of Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov to the region.

Once the quarantine is in place, roadblocks are set to be rolled out around the region, with sanitary posts to be installed in settlements with over 10 new daily COVID-19 cases.

It is said that those passing the regions will have to have a PCR test negative result made not less than three days since the entry; otherwise they will be quarantined for two days.

The railway trains en route Petropavlovsk-Almaty are said to be run 3 times a week, reducing from 7. The air and train passengers are also obliged to have PCR test negative results not old than 3 days.

The new lockdown restrictions are to bring suspension to the operation of theatres, cinemas, religious, and cultural facilities in the region.

Eateries are to run from 08:00am to 09:00pm in week days, with not more than 30 visitors at once. Small eateries are allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

It is said that trade houses and shopping malls, and groceries of more than 500sq.m are to run from 10:00am to 08:00pm.

Eateries are to offer their delivery services from 08:00am to 09:00pm during weekends and holidays.

Beauty salons, barber’s shops, swimming pools, fitness clubs, and gyms are also to suspend their operation on Sundays.

Persons over 65 years old are advised to stay home.



