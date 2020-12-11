Go to the main site
    Petropavlovsk to ease quarantine restrictions, remove block posts

    11 December 2020, 14:12

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Starting from December 14 Petropavlovsk will significantly ease quarantine restrictions.

    «Stepped up quarantine restrictions had positive effect. 187,000 people underwent PCR testing that is 34% of the region’s population. Coronavirus case is detected at early stage even it is asymptomatic to break transmission chain and further disease spread. Due to the current epidemiological situation since 00:00 December 14 the city will ease the quarantine regime,» Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov said addressing the region.

    Libraries, museums and theaters will reopen. Trading and entertainment centres, nonfood stores up to more than 500 sq m will work but for Sundays from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region
