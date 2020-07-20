Go to the main site
    Petropavlovsk reports slight decrease in ambulance visits

    20 July 2020, 14:47

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A slight drop in ambulance visits has been observed in Petropavlovsk city in recent days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The regional health office said there had been 3,144 ambulance visits over the past week - July 13-19, 288 visits less compared to the previous week - July 6-12.

    231 visits were paid to COVID-19 patients, of which 107 were taken to hospital. 550 people were diagnosed with SARS after ambulance visits with 12 hospitalized.

    Ambulance visits to pneumonia patients peaked at 562 in the past week. The city registers 80 pneumonia cases on average each day, with prevailing cases of pneumonia of unknown cause. 479 people were diagnosed with pneumonia of unknown cause last week, of whom 200 were hospitalized.

    Notably, the number of ambulance visits on weekends had reached 770 by late June, including 33 pneumonia cases.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    North Kazakhstan region
