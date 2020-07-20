Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Petropavlovsk reports slight decrease in ambulance visits

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 July 2020, 14:47
Petropavlovsk reports slight decrease in ambulance visits

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A slight drop in ambulance visits has been observed in Petropavlovsk city in recent days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional health office said there had been 3,144 ambulance visits over the past week - July 13-19, 288 visits less compared to the previous week - July 6-12.

231 visits were paid to COVID-19 patients, of which 107 were taken to hospital. 550 people were diagnosed with SARS after ambulance visits with 12 hospitalized.

Ambulance visits to pneumonia patients peaked at 562 in the past week. The city registers 80 pneumonia cases on average each day, with prevailing cases of pneumonia of unknown cause. 479 people were diagnosed with pneumonia of unknown cause last week, of whom 200 were hospitalized.

Notably, the number of ambulance visits on weekends had reached 770 by late June, including 33 pneumonia cases.


North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media