Petropavlovsk opens vaccination rooms at shopping malls

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 April 2021, 10:45
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM More vaccination rooms opened at shopping malls, colleges and library in Petropavlovsk, Kazinform reports.

Vaccination rooms opened at the Palace of Sports, Mukanov Library and Altyn Orman market, at the Youth Palace, Public Service Centre, City Mall, at the medical college and engineering and economic college, the healthcare department reports. All the vaccination rooms, but for City Mall vaccination space, are open until 06:00 p.m. The City Mall vaccination space is open from 10:00 a.m. until 09:00 p.m. (on holidays as well).

Sputnik V vaccine is used to vaccinate population against COVID-19. Vaccination is open to everyone.

There are 90 vaccination rooms in the region so far.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19   Healthcare   Sputnik V  
