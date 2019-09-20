Go to the main site
    Petropavlovsk hit by hurricane and hail

    20 September 2019, 10:19

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Rude wind toppled trees in the city of Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Squally wind with rain and hail hit the city of Petropavlovsk.

    Kazakhstanis share the consequences of the natural disaster in social networks. The hurricane toppled trees in the city.

    It should be noted that 112 rescue services warned the citizens of the area about the onrushing storm.

    Hurricane raged in the city for several hours. The rude wind broke branches, uprooted trees and moved cars.

    According to the press service of the regional Emergency Situations Department, no casualties have been reported.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    North Kazakhstan region Weather in Kazakhstan
