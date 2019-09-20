Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >

Petropavlovsk hit by hurricane and hail

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
20 September 2019, 10:19
Petropavlovsk hit by hurricane and hail

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Rude wind toppled trees in the city of Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Squally wind with rain and hail hit the city of Petropavlovsk.

Kazakhstanis share the consequences of the natural disaster in social networks. The hurricane toppled trees in the city.

It should be noted that 112 rescue services warned the citizens of the area about the onrushing storm.

photo

photo

Hurricane raged in the city for several hours. The rude wind broke branches, uprooted trees and moved cars.

According to the press service of the regional Emergency Situations Department, no casualties have been reported.


North Kazakhstan region   Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea