Petropavlovsk accounts for almost 50% of daily COVID-19 cases reported in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 156 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, 156 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region. Petropavlovsk city has recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases – 72. The region’s Aiyrtausk, Taiynshinsk, and Kyzylzhar districts have reported 20, 15, and 14 daily infections, respectively. Ualikhanovsk, Akzharsk, and Musrepov districts have each logged six COVID-19 cases, Mamlyutsk, Yessil, and Shal akyn districts – five each, and Akkaiynsk and M.Zhumabayev – one each.

Of the total daily COVID-19 cases, 133 are with symptoms. There has been no imported COVID-19 cases reported over the past day.

397 COVID-19 tests by PCR have been conducted in North Kazakhstan region in the past 24 hours, of which 156 returned a positive result.

As of August 10, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 206,767 and both jabs to 168,530 residents of North Kazakhstan region.



