Petropavl-Hannover flights may be resumed

PETROPAVL.KAZINFORM – The Governor of North Kazakhstan region, Kumar Aksakalov, heldtalks with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Kazakhstan,Tilo Klinner, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Accordingto the governor’s press service, the sides discussed agricultural cooperation.The topical subject is the opening of a Claas combine harvester assembling plantin the region. Kumar Aksakalov is sure that local assembling will ensure the affordablecost of farming machines and an increase in labor efficiency in theagricultural sector.

«Assemblingmachines here will reduce the prices by 52%. The agricultural producers will manageto boost the crop yield and labor efficiency,» said the governor.

Theherbicide plant is another promising project, Aksakalov maintains. The regionaladministration is ready to provide premises with the required infrastructure foropening joint ventures.

Anotherproposal of the governor is to resume Petropavl-Hannover flights.

The pressservice noted that Tilo Klinner expressed support for the proposals made byKumar Aksakalov. The German side is interested in further cooperation with NorthKazakhstan region. The region borders on the regions of the Russian Federationand has developed transport logistics.

«Thismeans that we can speed up the transportation of goods between the countries.The agricultural sector is the main aspect of our further joint cooperation. I also belive that the proposal to supply North Kazakhstan region’s productsto Germany is very interesting,» the ambassador said.