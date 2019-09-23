Petroleum asphalt production in Kazakhstan quadrupled

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Energy has informed on the development of petrochemical industry in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As noted vice Minister of Energy Murat Zhurebekov during VI International conference «Oil refining and pertochemistry of the Caspian and Central Asia», Energy Ministry provides accented state support to attract investments in petrochemical industry development.

«A special petrochemical zone has been established in Atyrau region. Tax and customs preferences are in play here. The procedure for attracting foreign labor has been simplified», said Murat Zhurebekov at the conference in Nur-Sultan.

According to his words, in virtue of the measures of state support Kazakhstan has launched the production of benzene and paraxylene. The production of petroleum asphalt has quadrupled from 200 thousand tons/year in 2013 to 800 thousand tons year. Thus, the domestic demand in petroleum asphalt is fully satisfied.

In 2018 our country launched the construction of a gas-chemical complex for the production of polypropylene. The designed capacity of the complex will be 500 thousand tons per year. The project is worth $2.6 billion.

The Ministry of Energy recalled that it is planned to implement a polyethylene production project with the capacity of 1,250.0 thousand tons/year. The project is planned to be implemented jointly with the multinational company Borealis, Austria.

Murat Zhurebekov added that the implementation of the above mentioned projects will attract investments worth $9 billion, create more than 10,000 jobs at the construction stage and more than 1,500 permanent jobs.