Petrol prices climb even higher in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Fuel prices stayed on their recent upward trend in Italy in the week between July 31 and August 6, with a litre of unleaded petrol at self-service pumps costing 1.929 euros on average, according to data on the Environment and Energy Security Ministry's website, ANSA reports.

That is up by 3.1 cents on the previous week, taking the price up to the highest level since July 2022.

The ministry said the average price of diesel in the week in question was up by five cents to 1.796 euros a litre.

Last week an obligation for gas stations in Italy to display the average prices of petrol and diesel alongside their over own prices kicked in.

The government approved the move after a sharp rise in fuel prices after duty reductions to help with the cost-of-living crisis were scrapped at the start of the year.

The aim is to boost transparency and prevent speculative price hikes.

On its website the business and made in Italy ministry (MIMIT) has published the national average for motorways and the averages for each region that the gas stations will have to show.