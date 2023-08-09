Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Petrol prices climb even higher in Italy

    9 August 2023, 16:49

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Fuel prices stayed on their recent upward trend in Italy in the week between July 31 and August 6, with a litre of unleaded petrol at self-service pumps costing 1.929 euros on average, according to data on the Environment and Energy Security Ministry's website, ANSA reports.

    That is up by 3.1 cents on the previous week, taking the price up to the highest level since July 2022.

    The ministry said the average price of diesel in the week in question was up by five cents to 1.796 euros a litre.

    Last week an obligation for gas stations in Italy to display the average prices of petrol and diesel alongside their over own prices kicked in.

    The government approved the move after a sharp rise in fuel prices after duty reductions to help with the cost-of-living crisis were scrapped at the start of the year.

    The aim is to boost transparency and prevent speculative price hikes.

    On its website the business and made in Italy ministry (MIMIT) has published the national average for motorways and the averages for each region that the gas stations will have to show.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Energy
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo