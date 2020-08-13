Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Peter Sturm named Passenger Transportation dir.-gen

    13 August 2020, 11:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – German Peter Sturm has been named the new Director-General of Passenger Transpiration Company, Kazinform reports.

    Peter Sturm brings 25 years of experience at an executive level within different international companies. Alongside this he brings experience in the field of railway and international transport. He has spent many years heading offices responsible for implementing innovations and developments in purchasing and maintenance of rolling stock, introducing information technology, operation of railways, etc.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    KazakhstanTemirZholy Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    New Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs named
    Deputy Head of Department of Presidential Affairs relieved of post
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    4 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    5 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages