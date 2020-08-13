Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Peter Sturm named Passenger Transportation dir.-gen

13 August 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – German Peter Sturm has been named the new Director-General of Passenger Transpiration Company, Kazinform reports.

Peter Sturm brings 25 years of experience at an executive level within different international companies. Alongside this he brings experience in the field of railway and international transport. He has spent many years heading offices responsible for implementing innovations and developments in purchasing and maintenance of rolling stock, introducing information technology, operation of railways, etc.


