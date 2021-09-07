Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Peruvian President reports of agreement on domestic production of Sputnik V

    7 September 2021, 13:39

    BUENOS AIRES. KAZINFORM - The Peruvian government has reached an agreement on setting up domestic production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, country’s President Pedro Castillo reported on Monday, TASS reports.

    «I announce that as a result of talks between the governments of Peru and Russia the agreement has been reached to create a factory for the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in the country,» he said in a video address aired by the TV Peru channel.

    According to the president, Peru’s health minister will soon «submit the details with regards to this work.»

    In July, the Ministry of Health of Peru reported that the country’s government concluded an agreement to purchase Sputnik V.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Sputnik V
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Akmola region reports upward trend in manufacturing
    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
    Kazakh PM Smailov takes part in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Sochi
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays