Peruvian President reports of agreement on domestic production of Sputnik V

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 September 2021, 13:39
BUENOS AIRES. KAZINFORM - The Peruvian government has reached an agreement on setting up domestic production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, country’s President Pedro Castillo reported on Monday, TASS reports.

«I announce that as a result of talks between the governments of Peru and Russia the agreement has been reached to create a factory for the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in the country,» he said in a video address aired by the TV Peru channel.

According to the president, Peru’s health minister will soon «submit the details with regards to this work.»

In July, the Ministry of Health of Peru reported that the country’s government concluded an agreement to purchase Sputnik V.


